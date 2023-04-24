Entrepreneurship iNNpulsa

La Emprendetón, an initiative of iNNpulsa Colombia and the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, arrives in Valle del Cauca to promote the financial mindset skills of entrepreneurs of the department, with the aim of encouraging them to consolidate their business models.

On this occasion and in alliance with different entities of the region, will be carried out two versions of this initiative:

The Entrepreneurship of creative skills for product improvement: It is an interactive and practical workshop in which you will work on a route to improve and add value to your products. It will be held in person on April 26 in the city of Cali, from 8:30 am to 12:00 pm at the Universidad Católica, carrera 94 No 4C 04 Barrio Meléndez – Multiple Room.

The Entrepreneurship on financial mentality: It will be an interactive workshop in which topics will be worked on to strengthen resource management skills and project ventures to the next level. It will take place tomorrow in the municipality of Florida, in person between 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm in the main auditorium of the Florida Chamber of Commerce, at carrera 18# 8-31.

The arrival of this initiative in Valle del Cauca is made possible thanks to the alliance with entities such as the Cali Chamber of Commerce, the Palmira Chamber of Commerce, the Catholic University Foundation, the Cooperative University of Colombia, the University of Valle, the Business Development System (SIDE), the Coomeva Foundation, the University Entrepreneurship Network and the Santiago de Cali City Hall.

In this way, iNNpulsa Colombia reaffirms its commitment to Colombian entrepreneurship, supporting the training of entrepreneurs in key skills that help them promote sustainable and creative initiatives, and that allow the creation of an industry in the country.

Those interested in either of the two spaces must register in advance at:

