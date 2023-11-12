Entry to the Santo Ecce Homo viewpoint will be restricted until July

Entry to the Santo Ecce Homo viewpoint, located on Las Antenas Hill, will be restricted from this month of November until July 14, 2024, that is, for 8 months.

The temporary closure is due to the adaptation works of this site that is part of the ecological corridor of the Guatapurí River and is visited by religious people, athletes and tourists in Valledupar, mainly on weekends.

The Eccehomo Consortium, contracted by the Government of Cesar, indicated to EL PILÓN that hiking is not allowed from where the antennas are installed to the monument of the figure venerated by the vallenatos (see image 2).

Image 2. From the line upwards, the entry of personnel other than those on the work is not permitted. /PHOTO: GOOGLE EARTH.

THE WORK

On November 8, the Eccehomo Consortium shared the components of the 3-story viewpoint that will have to be completed in those 8 months. They will build a staircase that will lead to the first floor, where there will be a chapel with capacity for 30 people.

$7,568,543,473 is the stipulated price of the work contract.

On that same floor they will also build a cafeteria, a warehouse, a control room, 4 bathrooms (2 for men and 2 for women); an elevator that will have 3 stops, a viewing garden and another staircase to reach the second level.

SECOND AND THIRD FLOOR

On the second floor they will make a ceramic mosaic on the floor and there will be a security border on the viewpoint. On the third level they will build a cantilevered and glass structure.

