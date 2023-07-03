Envigado FC Pereira achieves an outstanding balance in the national treble

This weekend, Envigado FC Pereira faced an unprecedented challenge by playing three exciting matches in different categories of the National Tournament. The matches took place in the impressive setting of Valle de Sion, in Combia, where young footballers from the under 13, under 15 and under 17 categories gave their best to represent their teams with pride and passion.

The first match of the day was led by the under 13 category of Envigado FC Pereira, who faced Talentos Dunga in an exciting match that resulted in a 5-5 draw, where figures such as Ariel Tamayo, Ronaldo Rojas, Juan Martín Escobar and Miguel Cuastumal, who scored the goals for their team.

For its part, the under 15 category of Envigado FC Pereira faced Wikam-Manizales in an equally close confrontation. The young talents demonstrated their prowess on the field and achieved a well-deserved victory with a final result of 2-1, with goals scored by Juan Esteban Martínez and Víctor Asprilla, who ensured victory for their team.

The closing of this day was in charge of the sub 17 category of Envigado FC Pereira, who faced Juventus-Quindío. The Envigado team achieved an impressive victory with a score of 4-2. With goals from Alexander Montoya and Brandon Mosquera.

With this result, the sub 17 category of Envigado FC Pereira managed to qualify for the next round of the prestigious Colombian competition.

«We are very happy to have achieved the goal of qualifying. At this moment, we are second in the position table, ” assured Óscar Román Ángel, coach of the Under 17 category.