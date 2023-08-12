Environment carries out patrols on beaches to protect sea turtles during nesting season

Impacts: 1

The resource guard teams of the Ministry of the Environment continue to carry out simultaneous patrols on the different beaches of the country, to prevent looting of eggs during the nesting season of sea turtles.

According to the authorities, these actions are part of Misión Océano, through which they carry out important actions for the conservation of biodiversity and the restoration of the marine ecosystem, among these various programs for the conservation of endangered species, including sea turtles.

According to MARN, the tours are extensive and last until dawn, and sometimes no nesting turtles are found, but they cover as many beaches as possible each day, to avoid any activity that represents a danger to the species.

