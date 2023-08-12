Home » Environment carries out patrols on beaches to protect sea turtles during nesting season
News

Environment carries out patrols on beaches to protect sea turtles during nesting season

by admin

Impacts: 1

The resource guard teams of the Ministry of the Environment continue to carry out simultaneous patrols on the different beaches of the country, to prevent looting of eggs during the nesting season of sea turtles.

According to the authorities, these actions are part of Misión Océano, through which they carry out important actions for the conservation of biodiversity and the restoration of the marine ecosystem, among these various programs for the conservation of endangered species, including sea turtles.

According to MARN, the tours are extensive and last until dawn, and sometimes no nesting turtles are found, but they cover as many beaches as possible each day, to avoid any activity that represents a danger to the species.

See also  Third Pole: on the Rdc and ius scholae close to the Democratic Party, on safety and nuclear power in the center right

You may also like

Record shipment of cocaine seized in Netherlands

Tickets for e-sports events of Hangzhou Asian Games...

Ferrari F1 Elkann chasing Hamilton

Implicated in Chalchuapa Case to face new trial...

Two corporations joined forces for Environmental Education in...

FC Barcelona Secures $132M Funding For Blockchain And...

Nine people linked to the Chalchuapa Case will...

Learn about the process to validate higher education...

18-month-old boy falls while being breastfed by his...

Now that El Salvador is different, they criticize...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy