Home » Environment forecasts rains in different parts of the country this Wednesday
News

Environment forecasts rains in different parts of the country this Wednesday

by admin

The Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources (MARN) reported that there will be rains and storms in various parts of the Salvadoran territory, mainly in the morning, afternoon and overnight.

According to the Environment, the sky will be little to partly cloudy with some precipitation in the coastal zone to the east of the country and the mountainous areas of the northern strip.

In addition, rains and storms are expected to focus on the volcanic mountain range in the central and western areas.

There will also be winds that will come from the southwest with speeds between 10 and 20 km/h associated with a sea breeze.

See also  At 6 pm the interview with Pier Luigi Bersani on the La Stampa website

You may also like

2023 Minhang District “4.26” World Intellectual Property Day...

Essay by Luisa Neubauer in high school –...

“The misuse of firearms will bring consequences to...

A man who agreed to be responsible for...

iPadOS 17 is set to give the lockscreen...

Douala hosts the third edition of Heal by...

“Santismo does not exist”: Juan Manuel Santos distanced...

Ding Xuexiang: Strengthen the application of digital innovation...

Expansion of Autobahn 3 should be decided by...

Investing in Innovation Africa launches its second call...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy