Environment forecasts rains in different parts of the country this Wednesday

The Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources (MARN) reported that there will be rains and storms in various parts of the Salvadoran territory, mainly in the morning, afternoon and overnight.

According to the Environment, the sky will be little to partly cloudy with some precipitation in the coastal zone to the east of the country and the mountainous areas of the northern strip.

In addition, rains and storms are expected to focus on the volcanic mountain range in the central and western areas.

There will also be winds that will come from the southwest with speeds between 10 and 20 km/h associated with a sea breeze.