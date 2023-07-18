Home » Environmental crimes, owners of three workshops in Cosentino reported – News
Environmental crimes, owners of three workshops in Cosentino reported – News

Environmental crimes, owners of three workshops in Cosentino reported – News

The owners of three mechanical workshops located in Grisolia, Amantea and Paola were reported in a state of freedom on charges of having committed a series of environmental crimes in carrying out their activities.


The checks that led to the three complaints were carried out by the judicial police squad of the Polstrada di Cosenza, together with the detachments of Paola, Scalea, Trebisacce and Corigliano Rossano.


According to what emerged from the investigations, material had been left in areas pertaining to the three workshops in a way that did not comply with current regulations. Furthermore, the accused themselves were obliged to reclaim the areas in question.


The checks concerned mechanical workshops, body shops and inspection centres.

