The Grouping of the Volunteer Ecological Guards of Forlì deals with the protection of the environment by operating in many ways. And one of them is environmental education. “This activity has always been one of the main purposes of the association, addressed to school pupils and citizens, the first intervention in a school in Forlì is dated April 17, 1982, it continues over time always focused on prevention, information, education and training , adhering to the indications contained in the regional law number 23 of 1989, in order to contribute to forming in young people and citizens the awareness of the need to safeguard their territory and conserve resources”, recalls the president of the Volunteer Ecological Guards, Adamo Buitoni .

Environmental and sustainability education activities are implemented not only in schools or in the local area, but also at Ceas “La Cócla”, the sustainability education center managed by the Volunteer Ecological Guards (GEV) located in Forlì in via Andrelini 59, which includes an office, a meeting room and a garden park of over half a hectare whose maintenance is always taken care of by the association’s volunteers, here activities designed to enhance the characteristics of this green space are carried out through visit projects and workshops adapted to the age of the visitors. Since the 2018/19 school year, some classes have been using the green area for ordinary teaching following an “outdoor school” project.

For the 2022-23 school year, the Gevs are offering 20 different workshops, contained in the catalog that the Municipality of Forlì sends to all schools with the following topics: “Mammals in the woods and surroundings”; “Italian animals in danger of extinction”; “The viper and other poisonous animals in Italy”; “The wolf between reality and fantasy”; “The Silkworm”; “The Ridracoli dam and hydroelectric energy”; “Arctic and climate change”; “Earthquakes and buildings in seismic areas”; “We make food for plants: composting”; “Mom I’ll teach you to sort the waste”; “The naturalistic aspects of a stretch of river”; “Gardeners for a day”; “Medicinal plants and the nose project”; “Waste and pollution in the world“; “The Garden Found”; “Climate change and forests”; “Earth, fossils and man”; “The ecological house”; “The voluntary ecological guard and the environment”; and “Swallows, migration and ringing”. At the end of this school year, the ecological guards will have intervened in 174 classes starting from kindergartens to secondary schools.

“The tasks of the Ecological Guards are the control and supervision of protected areas, protected spontaneous flora, collection of undergrowth products, monumental trees, mushroom and truffle collection, forest regulation, minor fauna, safeguarding the hiking network, abandonment of waste, animal welfare and canine registry , agronomic spreading of sewage, hunting, fishing, compliance with the mayor’s ordinances or regulations concerning the environment issued by other competent bodies, including the supervision of waste abandonment, parks and municipal green areas – recalls Buitoni -. of Civil Protection. other cases, volunteers are never enough to satisfy all requests, for this in a week a, a free training course for new Gevs will begin on 10 March. To participate, you must apply for registration by 8 March. During the surveillance service, the Voluntary Ecological Guard performs the function of public official with the power to record the detected infractions involving an administrative sanction”.