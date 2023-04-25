Home » Environmental leaders from the biogeographic Chocó travel to Austria
Environmental leaders from the biogeographic Chocó travel to Austria

Four delegations from entities of the Chocó Biogeográfico that have promoted the conservation of biodiversity were invited by the NGO Alianza del Clima for an exchange in Austria from April 25 to May 10.

These include the Antonio Anglés educational institution of San Isidro, Río Quito municipality, the Serranía Agua Foundation in Cairo municipality, the indigenous ethno-educational institution of Vigía del Fuerte and the Young Guardians Network of the Atrato River.

The guests met with officials from the Austrian embassy in Colombia and with officials from MinAmbiente.

The representation of the Antonio Anglés de San Isidro educational institution is made up of the ninth grade student Heydi Alexandra Serna and the rector Fabio Teolindo Perea H.

