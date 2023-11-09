Home » Environmental minga day intensified in San Pedro after significant increase in dengue cases
Environmental minga day intensified in San Pedro after significant increase in dengue cases

With the aim of mitigating the impact of the proliferation of mosquitoes, a large environmental minga was carried out today, led by SENEPA, which made available several work fronts with brigades of about 50 officials who arrived to support the operational task.

The campaign aims to eliminate and prevent further expansion of mosquito breeding sites. The work is reinforced in strategic points of the capital of San Pedro, in response to the notifications reported due to the considerable increase in dengue cases.

Those responsible for the event indicated that the people dedicated to this day were distributed in groups and blocks to carry out the scheduled activity, reaching the neighborhoods with cleaning, raking, waste collection and raising awareness among homeowners.

The interventions carried out to reduce diseases transmitted by the vector cover the María Auxiliadora, Fátima, San José, San Roque, San Rafael, Santa Ana, San Miguel, Nuestra Señora de la Asunción and Inmaculada neighborhoods, whose tasks will last until Friday.

USE: Dr. José Montiel-General Director of the SENEPA Institution

