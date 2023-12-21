Environmental NGO seeks change towards a circular fashion industry – news

Report identifies knowledge gap on circular design, financial barriers and lack of leadership for the transition from linear to circular models.

Redress, la environmental NGO Hong Kong-based and Asia-focused, which accelerates the shift towards a circular fashion industry by educating designers and consumers, has published its report on the role, influence and opportunities of circular fashion designers. Supported by the VF Foundation, the report focuses on the fashion design stage in China and Southeast Asia, which produces approximately 60% of global clothing, textiles and footwear exports.

The environmental challenges of moda, mostly caused by its current linear system, are well known. Approximately 100 billion items of clothing are produced each year, a 50% increase since 2006. Most clothing ends up in landfills or is burned within a year of production. As one of the world‘s most polluting industries, fashion currently contributes up to 10% of global CO23 and, on its current trajectory, is projected to use 25% of the global carbon budget by 2050.

A lot of work is needed to transition to a circular fashion system, including transforming the fashion design stage, where an estimated 80% of a product’s environmental impact is determined.

The industry report highlights a knowledge gap around circular design, with 79% of respondents saying they somewhat or strongly agree that implementing circular design poses challenges; financial barriers to circular design, with 71% of all respondents saying that cost is a resistance factor when choosing materials to reduce environmental impact and that a lack of commitment and collaboration from senior management is hindering progress in circular design. design stage.

Based on its findings, Redress urges the APAC fashion industry to better support the implementation of circularity at the design stage by closing the knowledge gap through education and capacity building; re-address financial barriers with a long-term mindset and create a more collaborative work structure with the support of senior management.

