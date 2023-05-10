Home » Environmental protection and enhancement interventions in areas of particular naturalistic interest
Environmental protection and enhancement interventions in areas of particular naturalistic interest

The announcement for the implementation of interventions for the protection and enhancement of the environment in areas of particular naturalistic interest, favoring those located within the sites of the Natura 2000 network and, in particular, in the Special Areas of Conservation.

Proposals must comply with the following eligibility criteria:

– location of the intervention in the regional territory;

– ownership and/or availability of the areas affected by the intervention (by the proponent), to be demonstrated with a suitable title or declaration by the owner;

– coherence of the intervention with the Municipal Urban Plan and with the superordinate planning instruments.

In case of interventions in Natura 2000 sites:

– implementation of actions/works that take the form of conservation measures;

– consistency of the project with the Management Plans of Natura 20004 sites or, for sites without a Management Plan, with the approved conservation measures, and with the Prioritized Action Framework (PAF).

The project proposals will have to be presented by 18.00 on 9 June 2023 exclusively by certified e-mail to the following address: [email protected]

