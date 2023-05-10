Environmental protection and enhancement interventions in areas of particular naturalistic interest

Proposals must comply with the following eligibility criteria:
– location of the intervention in the regional territory;
– ownership and/or availability of the areas affected by the intervention (by the proponent), to be demonstrated with a suitable title or declaration by the owner;
– coherence of the intervention with the Municipal Urban Plan and with the superordinate planning instruments.
In case of interventions in Natura 2000 sites:
– implementation of actions/works that take the form of conservation measures;
– consistency of the project with the Management Plans of Natura 20004 sites or, for sites without a Management Plan, with the approved conservation measures, and with the Prioritized Action Framework (PAF).
The project proposals will have to be presented by 18.00 on 9 June 2023 exclusively by certified e-mail to the following address: [email protected] ;