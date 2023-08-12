Environmental protection BUND examines lawsuit against expansion of the St. Pauli site



The environmental organization BUND is examining a lawsuit against the planned expansion of the training ground of the second division soccer team FC St. Pauli. “We will continue to follow FC St. Pauli’s project in Niendorf closely and make our expertise available,” said Sabine Sommer, state chairwoman of BUND Hamburg, of “Welt am Sonntag” and added: “And we will continue to Legal means should also be examined during the land use plan procedure.”

The club wants to expand its existing training center on Kollaustrasse from three to seven places. Two of the new pitches are to be built in a wet meadow on the Kollau. “You can’t build soccer fields in a flood area. That’s irresponsible,” Sabine told the newspaper: “The two pitches on the wet meadow at Kollau must not be built. FC St. Pauli has to find another solution for that.”

He wants to take precautions to meet the requirements of environmental protection and water management. “We want to install a so-called trench system on the meadow under the sports fields. We want to use this to collect all the rainwater and store it for watering our own facilities,” said project coordinator Martin Finger of “Welt am Sonntag”.

