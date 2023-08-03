Environmental remediation in 4 wetlands: Azuay

The municipal administration of San Fernando intervenes the wooden walkways in the Busa lagoon. / Courtesy

In the San Martín and Busa lagoons, the first works began in 2020 and 2021, respectively. The investment is around USD 165 thousand.

The environmental restoration of four wetlands is a priority in the province of Azuay. The institutions join efforts to execute the remediation plans.

It is about the San Martín lagoons, in the Girón canton; Busa, in San Fernando; Quingor and Chobshi, in Sigsig. The jobs will be executed before the last quarter of this year.

In the Laguna San Martín has recovered about six of the 28 hectares of water mirror. the labors started in 2020 to be executed in three stages.

He Azuay Provincial Government signed a new agreement at the end of July with the Municipality of Girón and the Parish Council of San Gerardo to execute a fourth stage for an amount of 109 thousand dollars. The Prefecture will allocate 75 thousand dollars of the total.

They will be executed, especially removal works and handling of sludge and invasive vegetation. The intervention will last eight months.

In regards to the Busa lagoon a first phase was carried out in 2021 for the removal of vegetation (reeds) and sediments in about one ha. The Provincial GAD with the Municipality of San Fernando signed a new agreement last month to execute a second phase for an investment of 30 thousand dollars and a term of eight months.

The jobs consist of implement a system of oxygenation of the water of the lagoon by means of floating aeratorsthe construction of a system of conduction and sedimentation of tributaries to the wetland, will continue with the manual removal of vegetation and sediments even in areas that were already intervened in the first stage due to a new proliferation of reeds, among other tasks.

Additionally, the San Fernando Municipality has been running for 15 days by direct administration maintenance of wooden walkways. Material that was stored in a donation made years ago by the Ministry of the Environment, Water and Ecological Transition is used.

In the Quingor and Chobshi lagoons, a diagnosis of the quality of life of the wetlands will be made. In addition, a restoration plan and an environmental management plan will be prepared.

The Provincial GAD and the Municipality of Sígsig signed an agreement to diagnose the state of the Quingor lagoon. / Courtesy

The Provincial GAD signed an agreement with the Municipality of Sígsig for an investment of 26 thousand dollars and a term of ten months. The Prefecture will contribute with 20 thousand and the Cabildo with six thousand dollars.

David Vazquez Martinezdirector of Environment of the Provincial Government, explained that The transfer of economic resources is now finalized for them to start work.

“The intention of prefect Juan Cristóbal Lloret is to generate tourist and cultural circuits through the gaps in treatment”, concluded the official. Region Writing. -(YO)

Objective is to promote local tourism

Las municipal authorities and professionals of the three cantons where the wetlands agree on the need to preserve these attractions natural. In this way, the environment will be protected and tourism will be promoted.

Christian Ochoamayor of Girón, believes that the Restoration of the San Martín lagoon benefits the canton and the province. For this reason, the necessary resources are allocated to continue with a project that has been going on for three years.

The Busa lagoon is essential for tourism development from San Fernando. That’s how he expressed it Manuel Guallpadirector of the Municipality’s Environmental Management Unit, who highlighted that in the last three months close to 15 thousand people have visited Busa.

on your side, David Duchitangamayor of Sígsig, assured that the Quingor and Chobshi lagoons they have great potential for tourism and economic development “that should not be allowed to die”. (YO)

Details

– 28 hectares has the San Martín lagoon, located in the San Gerardo parish, in the Girón canton. The works have made it possible to recover six hectares.

– Plan to recover Laguna San Martín began in 2020. He has been in charge of three prefects: Yaku Pérez, Cecilia Méndez and Juan Cristóbal Lloret.

– Aurelia Sarmientomayoress of San Fernando, said that the second stage for the removal of reeds in the Busa lagoon It will be manually without the use of machinery.

