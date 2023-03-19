The well-known Annelies Winkler from Lienz died at the age of 81. Her name stands for environmental protection and courage. In the 1990s, Winkler was the only green municipal councilor in predominantly “black” Lienz. As a green politician and as a woman, she brought a breath of fresh air to male-dominated city politics and didn’t mince her words. She didn’t just make friends that way. When it came to her concerns, she also marched on the streets, demonstrated and protested: against bypasses, against building structures and against the felling of trees. In a way, she was probably ahead of her time. Today, not only individuals and small groups fight for environmental protection, but a whole generation.

equality and love of animals

Winkler was also a pioneer in her private life: she was a single mother and a full-time business woman. She was the recipient of the Tyrolean Medal of Merit. For a long time she ran the wool shop “3-Pagen” in Lienz Rosengasse. Annelies Winkler was not only committed and combative, but also humorous. She loved to talk and loved to laugh. Sociability and politics are not mutually exclusive with her. Winkler’s laughter was contagious, her circle of acquaintances was large and her love of animals was well known throughout Lienz: over the course of her life, Annelies Winkler must have taken in around 20 cats at her home at the foot of the Schlossberg. Lately she has been seen less and less due to her illness. Daughter Laura, son-in-law Stefan and grandson Luis looked after her at home.

Winkler’s part reads: “Your laughter, dedication and courage will always remind us of you.” Yesterday, Saturday, Annelies Winkler died. Friends and companions were able to say goodbye to her. It was the farewell to a stubborn and loving East Tyrolean.