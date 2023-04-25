Epa Colombia by little and causes an accident with a firearm

The event occurred while the businesswoman was shooting and the incident did not end in tragedy thanks to the man who accompanied her.

Daneydi Barrera Rojas became known in Colombia as Epa Colombia, earning a place in the Colombian press for her jokes and scandals. This time the keratin businesswoman shared a dangerous moment on her social networks that could have ended in tragedy when she tried to show the camera that she was carrying a weapon.

La Fama has helped Epa Colombia build its keratin business. In the video, the social media influencer and entrepreneur is seen happily practicing shooting in a wooded location with a man acting as an instructor as she tries to fire a gun. The problem was that when Epa Colombia turned to the camera that she was recording the moment with a gun in hand. In the middle of the event, the one who was next to her realized what could happen, and also since the weapon could have been fired, causing a tragedy, the instructor took measures to prevent Epa from having an incident with the weapon. of fire.

It is not the first time that Epa Colombia has been involved in a scandal, as it was charged in a second specialized criminal court in March 2020 for a video that shows how it destroyed a station of the Transmilenio transportation system with a hammer in November 2019. The Bogotá court sentenced her to three and a half years in prison and in August 2021, the Bogotá District Court upheld the sentence against Epa Colombia, prohibiting her from continuing to work as a content creator and imposing a large fine on her.

Following a video released by Epa Colombia, the prosecutor’s office accused her of violating public transportation, damaging the property of others, and inciting crime for terrorist purposes. At the time of sentencing.