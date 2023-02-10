Epa Colombia: meet your new girlfriend
La empresaria de Keratinas Epa Colombia It has become known for its unique way of being. In addition, throughout her fame, she has been involved in different love relationships.
Your past relationship with Diana Celis It gave them something to talk about because of the legal troubles they had to go through and the number of plans they had for the future.
Some time ago “through his Instagram stories” he showed his new partner with a song by Anuel AA and Karol G “Secreto”.
Daneidy He faced criticism from his followers for having been ‘unfaithful‘ to his ex-partner, which was allegedly one of the reasons why the relationship ended.
Karol Samantha She is one of the influencer’s best friends at school, and over the years the flame of love has been ignited.
Daneidy’s partner is not very active on their social networks, although they have a considerable number of followers on their Instagram account.
He constantly posts different photos with his partner in which they share most of the time.
Karol has stood out for her incomparable beauty, her green eyes, her blonde hair and her slender figure.
She has a young son who is the light in her eyes and is focused on her personal endeavors.
They went together to the marriage of the influencer Andrea Valdiri, regardless of the criticism and enjoyed the event.