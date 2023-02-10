Home News Epa Colombia: meet your new girlfriend
News

Epa Colombia: meet your new girlfriend

by admin
Epa Colombia: meet your new girlfriend

Epa Colombia: meet your new girlfriend

The Keratin businesswoman did not leave Cupid behind and gave love a new opportunity with her new partner.
Epa Colombia and his new girlfriend
Credits:
Social networks

La empresaria de Keratinas Epa Colombia It has become known for its unique way of being. In addition, throughout her fame, she has been involved in different love relationships.

Epa Colombia and his new girlfriend
Credits:
Instagram – @karol_samantha_177

Your past relationship with Diana Celis It gave them something to talk about because of the legal troubles they had to go through and the number of plans they had for the future.

Epa Colombia and his new girlfriend
Credits:
Instagram – @diana.celis5

Some time ago “through his Instagram stories” he showed his new partner with a song by Anuel AA and Karol G “Secreto”.

Epa Colombia and his new girlfriend
Credits:
Instagram – @karol_samantha_17_

Daneidy He faced criticism from his followers for having been ‘unfaithful‘ to his ex-partner, which was allegedly one of the reasons why the relationship ended.

Epa Colombia and his new girlfriend
Credits:
Instagram – @karol_samantha_17_

Karol Samantha She is one of the influencer’s best friends at school, and over the years the flame of love has been ignited.

Epa Colombia and his new girlfriend
Credits:
Instagram – @karol_samantha_17_

Daneidy’s partner is not very active on their social networks, although they have a considerable number of followers on their Instagram account.

Epa Colombia and his new girlfriend
Credits:
Instagram – @karol_samantha_17_

He constantly posts different photos with his partner in which they share most of the time.

See also  A Corto Maltese of modern times - Francesco Boille

Epa Colombia and his new girlfriend
Credits:
Instagram – @karol_samantha_17_

Karol has stood out for her incomparable beauty, her green eyes, her blonde hair and her slender figure.

Epa Colombia and his new girlfriend
Credits:
Instagram – @karol_samantha_17_

She has a young son who is the light in her eyes and is focused on her personal endeavors.

Epa Colombia and his new girlfriend
Credits:
Instagram – @karol_samantha_17_

They went together to the marriage of the influencer Andrea Valdiri, regardless of the criticism and enjoyed the event.

Epa Colombia and his new girlfriend
Credits:
Instagram – @karol_samantha_17_

You may also like

Aura Violeta Castillo, Secretary of Culture of Chocó

Study and implement the spirit of the 4th...

The ELN wants different peace agreements from those...

Telemedicine: How teleconsultation revolutionized access to health in...

The 4th Plenary Session of the 13th Heshan...

look at the requirements and apply

The U.S. federal government and several states are...

Election of comptroller, ‘puts the Pereira Council in...

Five people were attacked by bees in Suaza,...

All 31 provinces have to live a tight...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy