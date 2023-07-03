Ephraim, we will remember

By: Luis Alfonso Albarracin Palomino

It is with great sadness that we received the news of the death last Saturday of the distinguished teacher Efraín Polanía Vivas, who had retired to enjoy his pension, after having worked for more than 40 years in the educational sector. Hundreds of students had the opportunity to learn mathematics at Simón Bolívar, ITRE, Instituto Ciudad de Neiva, Departamental Femenino, and Santa Librada schools. Later he joined the Surcolombiana University, as head of Registration and Control, becoming a true notary of the academic records of the students. He did not forgive them one. He was very strict, which earned him his admiration and the respect of all levels of Usco.

He took the opportunity to graduate as a Business Administrator, which allowed him to work as a teacher and head of the Program, where I had the opportunity to count on his friendship. His humble, cheerful and sincere character allowed us to have the opportunity to interact with us teachers, his anecdotes, experiences and stories that we shared pleasantly, over a coffee or a soft drink. They still resonate in my mind when he told us about the antics of his beloved dog Tico. Excuse me, but that’s what it was called, if not my memory fails me. It was hilarious to share his experiences with his beloved canine. Together with the former dean, Efraín Jimenes Ditta, who retired and currently lives in the city of Santa Marta, we managed to maintain a beautiful friendship that I still remember very fondly, as if it had been yesterday.

I still remember his expressions of appreciation and friendship that he gave me. On several occasions we had the opportunity around a coffee, when we were in the center of the city, to relive his anecdotes and his experiences that made me feel very happy. He was my advisor when I served as Dean of the Faculty of Economics and Administration. He was the voice of experience. I always attended to his respectful suggestions that he made me. A fact that comes to my memory, recently inaugurated as Dean of the Faculty of Economics and Administration, when I told him that a dream I had was to see a beautiful building built for the development of all the activities of our academic unit. I remember his expression: a mocking laugh that infected me at that moment: That it was impossible. But when I received the approval of the then Rector Luis Alberto Cerquera Escobar, because I managed to get the pro-Usco stamp (the previous one) to invest its resources in this project, as established in the Agreement and the Ordinance that had regulated it, and that, from 13 years had passed since its promulgation, they were not being invested for its purpose. His attitude towards me changed radically.

When the works began, I received your pleasant visit in my office. First of all, with that kind smile that still echoes in my mind, he told me: “He got away with it. I’m here to congratulate you.” Anecdotes like these still fly in my mind; for this reason, their friendship and their joy that we managed to share are alive in my being. And always when I met him, I asked him a question: How is his dog Tico from him? I am writing these lines with tears in my eyes. Efraín leaves us a pleasant memory that will always remain in my head. His impeccable white suit, which was his favorite color, reflects his transparency and sincerity in acting him. I refrained from attending the great Maruja Fernández de Giraldo Folkloric Parade, one of the candidates for the Bambuco National Reign, because I dedicated this time to writing my weekly column in the Diario del Huila. I had to give recognition and a posthumous tribute to my great friend Efraín Polanía Vivas. You contributed a grain of sand to help build our Faculty and the Surcolombian University. Together with my beloved wife Amparo and my daughters Lisseth Estefanía and Paola Andrea, his distinguished wife Orfa Lizcano Rebolledo, his sons Héctor Adolfo, Diego Fernando and his entire family, we express my condolences and solidarity. Peace in his grave. We will always remember you.

