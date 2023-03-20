Santa Marta has become one of the most coveted destinations for Colombians and foreigners.

The magic of its beaches and tourist sectors make the ‘Pearl of America’ a unique and fascinating place; however, there are polka dots that tarnish the beauty of the city. An example of this is the deterioration that the tourist resort of El Rodadero has presented: informality, lack of citizen awareness and the permanence of sewage have caused the devaluation of this place.

The sale of food, drinks, hats and other objects for marketing are the ‘decoration’ of the streets of the tourist resort. And although many tourists benefit from this type of sales, others argue that the informality tarnishes the magic of the renowned place. Do you think that informality would be ending El Rodadero?



Seniors, women, men of all ages and even children, are in charge of marketing the different products in the streets of El Rodadero. And although many have ID cards, others have come to the tourist resort to take over the public space: a situation that affects the tranquility and mobility of the inhabitants of the area.

Informal sales are not only seen in the different streets that contain this tourist sector, they have also been established in the recently inaugurated Camellón de El Rodadero, tarnishing the architectural work carried out by the competent entities. Now, the question that tourists and themselves ask themselves is: Who regulates informality in El Rodadero de Santa Marta?



And it is that informality is not the only situation that occurs in El Rodadero, as some citizens also denounce the circulation of sewage, which has generated bad odors, infections and the proliferation of insects in the sector. Some residents of the area say that this fact has caused the decrease in tourists in the mentioned area.



As if it were an epic event, this is how the sector by the Camellón de Las Iguanas looks like: between the sewage, the lack of civic culture and the absence of the authorities, who do not regulate bad human behavior, nor establish the necessary strategies to minimize the putrefied waters that flood some sectors of El Rodadero.