[TheEpochTimesAugust192022](Comprehensive report by The Epoch Times reporter Xiao Lusheng) There have been many disasters in Chongqing recently. According to the latest news, Shapingba District of Chongqing City was closed due to the epidemic. Beibei had a high temperature of 45°C for two consecutive days. Mountain fires reignited in Fuling District. 34 districts and counties suffered drought, 66 rivers were cut off, and industrial enterprises were cut off for 11 days.

From 6:00 pm on August 18th, the whole area of ​​Shapingba District of Chongqing will implement static management for 3 days. Except for supermarkets and pharmacies, all other commercial formats are closed, including entertainment venues, mahjong parlors, and bathing venues.

All the entrances and exits of the property community are released through a single door, and each household is not allowed to go out unless it is necessary. Each household sends one person to travel every day to deal with the purchase of daily necessities; the garage of the community only allows vehicles to enter. Traffic in the area bordering Shapingba District and other districts has been closed.

A resident of Shapingba told The Epoch Times that the Shapingba district was closed, and all the vegetables at the farmers’ markets have been snapped up today. He said that it has only been blocked for one day. If it is blocked for a few more days, the consequences will be difficult to say. “The price of vegetables has risen a lot, and the key is that there are no more vegetables.”

The temperature in Beibei, Chongqing has reached 45 ℃ for two consecutive days

On the 19th, the highest temperature at the Chongqing Beibei National Meteorological Observatory rose to 45°C. Netizens ridiculed: “Chongqing Beibei has become Chongqing Beibei again.”

Yesterday (18th), data released by the Chongqing Meteorological Observatory showed that the city’s highest temperature also appeared at the Beibei District National Station, with the highest also being 45.0°C, the highest daily temperature extreme since meteorological data records were refreshed. The highest temperature at Beibei Station on the 17th reached 44.6 ℃.

The highest temperature in 9 districts and counties in Chongqing has broken the local high temperature record for the same period, and the highest temperature in 28 districts and counties has exceeded 40℃.

Mountain fire reignites in Fuling District, Chongqing

On the 19th, the news of “Resurgent Fire in Beishanping, Fuling, Chongqing” appeared on the mainland Weibo hot search.

The mountain fire in Beishanping Jiangbei Street in Fuling District began to burn on the evening of the 17th, and was extinguished on the morning of the 18th after 11 hours. But on the evening of the 18th, the mountain fire in Jiangbei Street reignited. The official report said that on the morning of the 19th, the open fire at the Shiyan Basin Fire Field in Fuling District was extinguished.

The video posted on the Internet showed that the mountain fires at the scene were connected together, becoming a sea of ​​fire, the fire was red and the fire was fierce.

On the 17th, in addition to Jiangbei Street, there was also a mountain fire in Lizhi Street.

889,000 people affected by the water supply of 66 rivers in Chongqing

On the 18th, the Chongqing Water Conservancy System’s work scheduling meeting to fight severe drought and ensure water supply announced that 34 districts and counties in Chongqing are currently suffering from drought. As of the 16th, 889,000 people were affected by water supply in 34 districts and counties in Chongqing, of which 158,800 people in 11 districts and counties in northeastern Chongqing and 214,500 people in 6 districts and counties in southeastern Chongqing were the most affected.

It is predicted that the drought will last until the end of the month, affecting nearly one million rural people in Chongqing’s drinking water. In addition, 53,600 livestock were affected, and 590,700 hectares of crops were affected, of which 9,719.7 hectares failed to harvest. The soil in parts of the 10 districts and counties of Wansheng, Changshou, Fengjie, Wuxi, Wushan, Chengkou, Fuling, Hechuan, Wulong and Pengshui is severely lacking in soil moisture.

In Chongqing, 25 reservoirs have dried up, and 2,138 electromechanical wells have insufficient water. Affected by multiple influences such as drought and low rainfall and high temperature evaporation, the inflow of large rivers is 40-50% less, the inflow of medium and small rivers is 30-80% less, and 66 rivers have stopped flowing.

The lowest water levels at Cuntan Station of the Yangtze River, Beibei Station of the Jialing River, and Wulong Station of the Wujiang River were lower than the average values ​​of 3.02 meters, 0.91 meters, and 1.78 meters in the same period of the previous years, respectively. The river situation is not optimistic.

Chongqing Electricity Cuts

At the same time, Chongqing expanded the scope of power curtailment.

The latest news is that due to the power cut in Chongqing, the big screen of Xicheng Tianjie theme mall was not opened on the 19th. A Chongqing netizen said on the 19th: “The downward escalator in the shopping mall is no longer running.” “The epidemic has closed the area, the high temperature of 44 degrees has begun to cut power, and there are mountain fires… Save the people of Chongqing.”

The Chongqing Municipal Commission of Economy and Information Technology and State Grid Chongqing Electric Power Company jointly issued the “Emergency Notice on Expanding the Scope of Industrial Enterprises to Allow Electricity to the People” on the evening of the 16th. The city’s electricity load continues to rise, and there is a large gap during peak hours. The authorities launched the first-level plan for electricity consumption, expanding the time for industrial enterprises to let electricity from 0:00 on the 17th to 24:00 on the 24th.

Beibei District, Chongqing City issued a notice on the 12th, requesting power cuts from the 14th to the 22nd. In other words, the power cut time in Chongqing is at least limited from the 14th to the 24th, up to 11 days.

