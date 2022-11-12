- The epidemic prevention measures are greatly loosened, and the RMB exchange rate of the stock market in dry and Hong Kong is rising: the specific effect depends on how localities implement it Lianhe Zaobao
- Chinese stocks soar as Chinese government eases some epidemic curbs Wall Street Journal
- The National Health and Medical Commission released the latest adjustment of epidemic prevention measures! Hang Seng Index’s gains extended to 8%, KTI rose 10% By Investing.com Yingwei Wealth
- Chinese stocks and foreign exchange markets soared on the release of optimized epidemic prevention measures | Finance and Economics Oriental Daily News
- Onshore yuan soared 1,368 points on Friday; US inflation fell and China suddenly eased epidemic prevention and control Wall Street Journal
