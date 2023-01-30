An alleged pamphlet from the EPL outside the law is circulating on social networks, in which death threats are made to all those who circulate in Valledupar after 7:00 p.m., however, the National Police confirmed that this document is false.

This campaign of fear occurs right in the middle of a ‘wave’ of crime cases, mainly thefts, in Valledupar.

In the pamphlet, the alleged illegal group states: “Regarding the current situation in the city of Valledupar, we alert the Valduparense community that, as of today, from all day and more at night, groups of motorcyclists that we see on the streets and more boxer type and NKD will be military targets or they will be discharged”.

He then says: “We are from the humble people, from the working people; In addition, we already have identified the gentlemen of the photographs that will be removed. And from 7:00 p.m., when we see motorcyclists with a male grill, they will be immediately terminated in the neighborhoods of Altos de Pimienta, Brisas de la Popa, San Martín, Primero de Mayo, La Nevada, 5 de Enero, the fourth of Los Mayales, and all the neighborhoods marked red zones, at night our squadrons will go out on our motorcycles towards these neighborhoods so that they know what we are going to do. Fighting we will defeat crime”.