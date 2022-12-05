the initiative

Day after day is the title of the photograph with which Marco Fumagalli ranked first in the Eporedia Photo Contest 2022, winning a check for 500 euros, a two-year subscription to Oasis magazine and a canvas bag with the contest logo , containing excellent local products. Second and third place went, respectively, to Pierangelo Vacchetto, for the shot entitled Literary café, and to Alice Barbieri, for One, no one, one hundred thousand, who received a check for 3,000 euros, a one-year subscription to Oasis and the shopper bag with the products, and 200 euros, Oasis Photo Contest Catalog and shopper bag with the products. The special prize Ivrea capital city of the book 2022 therefore went to Maura Candellieri, for The saved book, while the online vote or the modern popular jury awarded the photograph Ivrea di carta, taken by Alice Barbieri. (video by Barbara Torra)

03:50