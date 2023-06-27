EPS are obliged to cover aesthetic procedures for reconstructive or functional purposes: Constitutional C. – news

Therefore, functional aesthetic surgeries can be requested by users to their respective EPS when they have a medical order that requires it.

The Constitutional Court, through ruling T-101-23, recalled that aesthetic medical procedures for functional or reconstructive purposes are covered by the health system and that the EPS are obliged to cover them.

“Therefore, functional aesthetic surgeries can be requested by users to their respective EPS when they have a medical order that requires it. Constitutional jurisprudence has emphasized that such entities cannot deny the provision of these services on the grounds that they are excluded from the Health Benefits Plan, without demonstrating under medical concepts in the study of each specific case, that the requested procedures are for the purpose of beautification and non-functional reconstructive or emotional, psychic and social well-being”.

The pronouncement was made when studying a guardianship presented by a woman who suffers from skin flaccidity, as a consequence of some medical treatments she underwent, due to her suffering from morbid obesity. According to the diagnosis of a health professional, not attached to the EPS to which the plaintiff belonged, she had to undergo a breast reduction.

The plaintiff asked the Secretary of Health of Cesar and the Nueva EPS to authorize the procedures. However, the entities refused because they considered that the requested surgeries are aesthetic in nature and are not included in the Health Benefits Plan (PBS).

The plaintiff insisted that surgical procedures are necessary to overcome her health problems, in terms of curing irritations caused by excess skin. In addition, she expressed that as a result of these conditions she has faced depressive crises. She also stressed that she does not have the resources to meet those needs.

The Second Chamber of Review, with a presentation by magistrate Juan Carlos Cortés González, found that the Nueva EPS did not make a “serious and in-depth” medical diagnosis, which contained the reasons for denying the requested services. In particular, because there were no medical arguments concluding that the requested services had a strictly aesthetic purpose.

Based on this, the Chamber did not provide sufficient elements to directly order the surgical procedures requested in the writ of guardianship, since there was no medical concept in the file that specified that the medical services requested by the patient were of a reconstructive or functional.

“The medical services claimed do not currently have a comprehensive medical diagnosis that proves that the plaintiff functionally requires these procedures. In these events, the Court has indicated that the constitutional judge is not competent to order the recognition of medical services in favor of patients, since he lacks technical knowledge for that purpose. For this reason, the Chamber will not be able to accede to the claims raised by the plaintiff related to the order to perform such surgeries. However, the constitutional protection of the right to health in its diagnostic dimension does proceed.

From this perspective, the Court upheld the plaintiff’s fundamental right to health, in its diagnostic facet. In this sense, it ordered Salud Total EPS to carry out a comprehensive medical examination to determine the origin of the surgical procedures that the plaintiff would require based on her clinical condition. The foregoing, because that is the entity in which the plaintiff is currently affiliated. In particular, it considered that it is important to assess whether the requested services are of a functional or reconstructive nature, as well as their current relevance. To this end, it stated that:

“The EPS must support its diagnosis on scientific grounds. In any case, the consent of the plaintiff to be subjected to an assessment must be taken into account, as well as the jurisprudential rules contained in this decision on aesthetic surgeries of a functional reconstructive nature”, concludes the ruling.

In the same way, he warned the New EPS that it must guarantee the right to health of people who request the practice of these functional and reconstructive procedures, prescribed by doctors not linked to the entity. In such events, you must carry out a prior and comprehensive examination of the patients, the High Court finally said, through Bulletin 098 of June 26, 2023.

