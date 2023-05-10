“EPS cannot be managers, insurance cannot end”

The discussion of the health reform is restarted in the Seventh Commission of the Chamber in its first debate, where, as it has been until now, one of the main controversies, the suppression of the EPS.

In the presentation, these institutions remain in the system as health managers, however, they take away the function of processing the resources to pay the hospitals.

For the former Superintendent of Health, Fabio Aristizábal, the EPS have to be maintained with the function that they fulfill today, otherwise the insurance in the system would be left behind.

THE NEW CENTURY: What is your opinion of the health reform that will be voted on in the first debate with a few changes that have been made to the articles, addressing objections from the parties?

FABIO ARISTIZABAL: Uncertain and sad that the conversation with the experts and with the unions has not had an effect and they have left the decision solely in the hands of the Congress of the Republic.

The fact is that if the proposal continues advancing and the Government continues in its delusion of presenting the reform as it has it, and some of the parties give in, then we would be facing a probability of ending the health system that has served so much to Colombia.

It seems terrible to me that the Government continues to insist without modifying, without listening to the parties, which in fact would have other positions and other positions to improve the health system.

ENS: What is the biggest problem in your opinion with this project?

FA: The Government’s proposal is that there is no insurance, the EPS are finished and their functions are eliminated.

The coalition’s proposal tried to maintain the EPS with certain functions as managers, but in any case ending the insurance model means ending the EPS. This obsession is what is going to lead to a debacle in the Colombian health system.

We already see the country in 2 or 3 years coming back to bring an emergency to pay us back for the damage they can do to it. I didn’t like either of them, neither that of the coalition nor much less that of the Government, in both the EPS practically disappeared and the functions of the EPS disappeared.

Of course, when the EPS disappear, we are handing over the functions to the State, to the territorial entities, to the mayors, to the governors. It is not a lie, it is reality, and they are thinking of doing it and what they want is to capture that $90 billion.

ENS: Do you think that it works, that the EPS remain as health managers with their current affiliates, but that they do not manage the resources to pay the service providers?

FA: It is that ending the functions of the EPS, of insurance, practically makes them disappear. Manager of what? Managers with sufficiency of assets? Managers with assets? Who is going to answer? Or managers simply to help, as they said, in contracting, to articulate, to help in management risky? All insurance companies will disappear.

The question is who is going to answer for the risk? What will happen when the resources are not enough? Today the EPS even if the money runs out, they continue to answer for the health of Colombians. That is why I say, they cannot continue as managers, the insurance model cannot be finished.

I repeat, I did not like either of the two proposals. The coalition tried to show us how that salvation, ‘we are going to leave them as managers’, and gave them some functions: network articulation, contracting, risk management and auditing. But the big problem comes, we are left with a single payer, the ADRES, a great payer the State; and a UPC that can be finished at any time.

But with the end of the insurers and the lack of insurance regulations, what the EPS manages today ends: the minimum capital, the technical reserves, the investment of the reserve, all of that disappears. And when the insurance scheme disappears, well, the EPS will disappear.

You leave them as managers and an EPS does not have enough money, the money runs out, let’s suppose, the question is who is going to answer for the patient: the first level hospital?, the mayor or the governor? Who is going to deliver that function?

This is a leap into the void, which is why the Government not only does not speak clearly, does not provide good information, but in this obsession with eliminating the EPS, leaves the health system practically adrift.

ENS: If the EPS retain their current role in the reform, how can resources flow expeditiously to hospitals?

FA: To improve the flow of resources, you do not need to finish the EPS, the 7 or 15 that may remain, a formula must be put. I agree with the direct transfer, but to the EPS that does not meet the minimum capital, the adequate equity. Those EPS put a staggered formula that the resources begin to intervene.

Why are we going to put an end to Sanitas, with Sura, with Total Health, with the New EPS, if they have been doing it well.