The Pereira Provincial Attorney’s Office asked the entity for information on the quality of health service provision in the municipality of Marseille.

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation asked the Governor of Risaralda and the Mayor’s Office of Marseille for the details of the actions carried out to guarantee the fundamental right to health of the inhabitants of the municipality, after the EPS Cosmitet Ltda, apparently decided not to provide attention to its users.

Said entity sent communications to the Education and Health secretariats to solve health care problems and ensure the supply of medicines to users.

From the Provincial and Regional Attorney in charge of Leonardo Reales, a preventive measure was carried out, for which information was requested from the Secretary of Health of Marseille, the departmental and the EPS in question, since apparently there were breaches by the health provider entity Cosmitet Ltda, both the IPS and the dispensaries where users usually claim their medicines, since they would not be serving users, this immediately led to the interest of the control entity.

The Public Ministry included said EPS in its request for information and gave a period of five days for it to be submitted, in the same way, it indicated that the results obtained will be sent to the Superintendency of Health to manage the matter. to their functions and powers.

They lasted more than six months without paying the medicine dispensary.

Now it remains to be attentive to the decisions that the National Health Superintendency and the Regional Attorney General’s Office can make, based on the information collected by the control agencies, to find violations of the right to health of teachers and other affiliated citizens. to this entity, would be subject to actions and sanctions against them.

We tried to establish communication with officials of the EPS Cosmitet, a situation that was not possible. It should be said that the Risaralda Health Secretariat will issue an official statement on the matter in the coming days.

reactions

Rodolfo Burgos – Secretary of Departmental Health

“The Attorney General’s Office has not directly addressed the Ministry of Health in writing, however, in the permanent review of the media that we carry out, we identified that there was a demonstration by the Attorney General’s Office, in response to which the Ministry of Health from the operational direction of service provision and insurance, we are raising the cases, that is, the entire review of all the actions that have been carried out to process issues of Cosmitet patients and different EPS, in this case Cosmitet, but obviously we are going to make a communication and an official response from the actions that have been carried out by the Departmental Health Secretariat also summoned the municipal, to collect all the corresponding information to be able to deliver the report to the Attorney General’s Office of all the actions that the Health Secretariat has done about it”.

Leonardo Reales – Official Provincial and Regional Attorney

“It has been denounced that Cosmitet, in the municipality of Marseille, has been providing the health service irregularly, especially to the teaching sector and to a sector of the citizenry that is affiliated with it, and based on this complaint the Provincial Attorney’s Office has opened a preventive action”.