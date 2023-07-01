EPS in Colombia, access to health for all

They have the obligation to guarantee universal health coverage, which means that it is for all people

In Colombia, the health system is based on the insurance model, where the Health Promoting Entities (EPS) play a fundamental role, they are responsible for managing resources and guaranteeing access to health services for members, thus contributing to to the well-being and quality of life of the Colombian population.

One of the main advantages of having an EPS is access to a wide range of health services. that cover a variety of benefits, including medical consultations, hospitalization, surgeries, medications, therapies, laboratory tests, and other procedures necessary for the diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation of illnesses.

The entire population has the right to join an EPS and receive medical attention when they need it. This coverage extends to both formal employees and independent workers, the unemployed, students and other categories of the population.

These entities not only focus on health care, but also play an important role in prevention and health promotion. They implement vaccination programs, chronic disease control, prenatal care, health education programs, and other activities that promote healthy lifestyles. These initiatives help prevent disease and promote the general well-being of members.

The EPS in Colombia have a wide network of health service providers, which include hospitals, clinics, primary and specialized care centers, laboratories, and pharmacies. In addition, they offer communication channels to answer questions, schedule medical appointments, request authorizations and receive relevant information for health care.

Financial Protection: EPS protect members from the high costs of medical care. Through the social health security system, contribution and subsidy mechanisms are established.

Thus, the Superintendence of Health developed a classification of EPS that divided them into three groups according to their compliance with financial indicators: those of high, medium and low risk, published in a report by the same entity last year. In total, there are seven EPS that are at high risk, according to SuperSalud: Asmet Salud, Savia Salud, Emssanar, Ecoopsos, Capresoca, SOS, Comfachocó.

Only these seven EPS carry a total of debts payable of 3.5 trillion pesos”, informed the superintendent Ulahy Beltrán that the people who are in these EPS are only affiliated, because they are not protected.

Meanwhile, there are three that are at a medium risk level: Famisanar, Capital Salud and Comfaoriente. These EPS are under surveillance and meet at least two of the three financial indicators required of them.

Finally, in the third, the low-risk EPS with the best performance within the health system, according to their financial indicators and there are a total of 12: Nueva EPS, Sanitas, Sura, Salud Total, Coosalud, Mutual Ser, Compensar, Cajacopi, Comfenalco Valle, Aliansalud, Family EPS and My Health EPS.

