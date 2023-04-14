The government has in its hands the solution to the shortage of medicines. This is how the Colombian Association of Comprehensive Medicine Companies (Acemi) responded to the accusations by President Gustavo Petro of being responsible for this situation.

In mid-March, a report by Acemi showed that the shortage of medicines responded to 1,242 active principles of medicines in the country.

After several answers, it is the one that held the Minister of Health, Carolina Corcho, responsible, the Association of Laboratories of the Colombian Pharmaceutical Industry explained that they have not stopped producing medicines, but that they have noticed that for some time now the purchase of drugs by EPS and managers have been significantly reduced.

The information was taken up by the President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro in order to demand that the competent entities open an investigation against the EPS for these accusations, since they consider that, if so, these institutions would be violating the rights of the citizen.

“By not buying drugs just to push a political outcome, you are committing a crime that must be investigated. I ask the health superintendency and @FiscaliaCol to objectively and independently investigate this situation, ”wrote the president on his official Twitter account.

However, yesterday Paula Acosta, president of the union, said that the EPS have increased the delivery of medicines by almost 20%.

Alerts

They point out in a statement that “the shortage of medicines in the country, and which was alerted by Acemi since the middle of last year, is not due to a supposed decrease in the purchase of medicines made by the EPS.”

Among the reasons that the union exposes is that “the EPS of Acemi, according to union records, have increased the acquisition and dispensing of medicines by 19.1% in the last year. While in 2021 162.8 million formulas were delivered to users, in 2022 the figure was 193.8 million.

“Between 2021 and 2022, the EPS increased spending on the purchase of medicines by 25% throughout the year. This figure is consistent with the data from an official source according to which for the third quarter of 2022 purchases in the institutional channel grew by 28.7% compared to the same period in 2021, which allows us to conclude that the EPS have increased purchases of drugs at the highest levels since records have been available”, says Acemi.

They indicate that “he has alerted on several occasions about the shortage of medicines as well as health secretariats, providers and academia. In the June 2022 report, delivered to the splicing commission of the new government, Acemi documented the shortage of 2,628 active ingredients, a figure that for the cut last December reached 1,242. According to official data, in practically all the categories of medicines there is growth in the units sold. Growth in drugs against cancer (207%), orphan diseases (33%), contraceptives (20%), diabetes (16%), mental disorders and arterial hypertension (15%), among others, stand out.

Warnings

The union states that “on March 15, Dr. Francisco Rossi ‒who at that time was the director of Invima‒ rectified before the Congress of the Republic the statement that he himself had made days before against the EPS: “It is not true that there is a shortage due to the Reform (to health) and it is not completely true that I have said that this is the fault of the EPS”, he stated.

According to official reports from the Ministry of Health and Invima, the shortage and shortage of medicines in the country is due to multiple causes that include increased demand, restrictions by brands or manufacturers in contracting, non-timely delivery of orders to managers or damming of about 20 thousand procedures in the Invima.

“Within the list, which includes other regulatory and health aspects, the alleged non-purchase of medicines by the EPS does not appear anywhere. On the other hand, yes, there are issues that must be resolved by the National Government. From Acemi we reiterate the will to contribute from our capacities to solve this phenomenon of shortage of medicines that affects millions of Colombians”.