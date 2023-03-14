Home News EPST: 150 new schools to support free education – Capsud.net
EPST: 150 new schools to support free education – Capsud.net

by admin
EPST: 150 new schools to support free education – Capsud.net

The Minister of EPST officially launched, on Monday, the project to build 150 schools. The go for this event was given to the EP Maman Antoinette in Maluku, with the laying of the first stone.

In his speech, Tony Mwaba thanked the President of the Republic, Félix Tshisekedi, for his vision of free primary education. As well as the framework measures taken to contain the induced effects of this major reform. In this case, the project of construction and rehabilitation of school infrastructure contained in the vast program of 145 territories.

The boss of the EPST on this occasion, announced to the assistance the closure of the studies for the reconstruction of the Primary School Lufungula 5. As well as the construction of the Institute and the EP Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi whose works will take place shortly.

To ensure compliance with the deadline and the efficiency of the work, the Minister instructed the local authorities of the EPST to watch over these works and to be regularly on the ground within the framework of the day of itinerancy established each Wednesday by his authority.

Tony Mwaba also warned the company responsible for carrying out this work on respecting the execution deadline. He refrains from this culture of launching unfinished work that has become a tradition.

.

What you need to know about this project

This initiative aims to regulate the deficit in school infrastructure, observed after the consolidation of free education. Especially since it has led to overcrowding of classrooms. The initiative also aims to improve the quality of education, Minister Tony Mwaba Kazadi’s hobbyhorse.

It should be noted that it is since 2019 that free education has been launched.

.


Emongo Gerome


