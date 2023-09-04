EPST: A new school year under the theme of good governance – Capsud.net

Improving the quality of education through good governance and accountability is the theme of the 2023-2024 school year. This was announced on Monday by the Minister of EPST during the ceremony to launch school activities.

In his speech held in front of the executives of his ministry and the educational partners, Tony Mwaba made a retrospective of the activities of the previous school year. This, before spreading out the projections for this school year which has just opened.

« It seems appropriate to remind me that the 2022-2023 school year had been placed under the theme: inspectoral trilogy for quality education.

This theme, it should be remembered, was chosen to fit with the objectives assigned to our ministry, with a view to increased involvement of all actors and partners in the supervision, training and rehabilitation of our children. ” he said.

And to add:

« The actions recorded to our credit in the Primary, Secondary and Technical Education sub-sector are in particular: the management of 23,793 new schools, i.e. an increase of 57%, the construction of 781 schools with government funds to relieve overcrowded classes: the increase in the monthly salary envelope of the order of 166,639,737,151, i.e. a considerable increase of 238%: the reintegration of 6,121,928 pupils into the school system, the payment of 279,145 agents or 68%,

the considerable increase in operating costs for so-called prestigious schools, i.e. 5,344%, the granting of operating costs to reference schools, i.e. 10,000,000 FC per school and many others« .

In view of the challenges of the day, Tony Mwaba places the 2023-2024 school year under the theme of improving the quality of education through good governance and accountability.

It should be noted that UNICEF took advantage of this activity to give a large batch of school kits to the students of EP and Institut Mulekwa Nsapu, a first public school in this area.

Emongo Gerome

