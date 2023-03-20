Home News EPST: Great Britain is committed to supporting the education of young Congolese girls – Capsud.net
The Congolese Ministry of EPST received a large sum from Great Britain. This is indicated in the dispatch published on March 19, by the communication unit of this ministry headed by Tony Mwaba.

According to our source, this endowment is estimated at 28 million pounds sterling. This, to support the improvement of the special care of young girls.

Its official launch was made yesterday in the Grand Kasaï space more precisely in Tshikapa. This, by the British Minister for Development and Africa, Mr. Andrew Mitchell. In the presence of Mr. Daniel Ebondo Kashama, Deputy Director of Cabinet of the Minister of EPST.

.

What you need to know about the origin of this fund

It all started during the mission carried out by Tony Mwaba in May 2022 in London. It was a question of taking part in the World Forum on Education and on the occasion, he had pleaded for a program of access for girls to education. Nearly 10 months later, the project has just taken shape.

It should be noted that Great Britain is one of the significant partners of the DRC. Relations between the two parties date back several years.

.


Emongo Gerome


