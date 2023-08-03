Home » EPST: start of work on the 2022-2023 Annual Review at Kongo-Central II in Mbanza-Ngungu
News

EPST: start of work on the 2022-2023 Annual Review at Kongo-Central II in Mbanza-Ngungu

by admin

The Kongo-Central II educational province organizes, from Wednesday August 2 to Friday August 4, the work of its Annual Review 2022-2023, in Mbanza-Ngungu (Kongo-Central).

For three days, these education professionals propose to update the school map in this corner of the country.

Through exchanges, they identify, analyze in order to record the performance of their entity during the 2022-2023 financial year.

The Director of the Kongo Central II educational province, Jean Tshisekedi was delighted that the Head of State had made the education of Congolese children one of the priorities of his mandate.

Placed under the theme: “improving the quality of education through good governance and admissibility”, this forum allows them to review the major problems that plague their educational province and propose solutions.

These meetings are centered under the theme: “improving the quality of education through good governance and admissibility”.

Executives from the Kongo-Central II educational province take part in this work, including the Provincial Director, the Provincial Chief Inspector, the heads of the provincial sub-divisions as well as the teachers’ unionists.

See also  The State Administration of Taxation holds a press conference: Measures to facilitate private tax payment continue to be implemented, taxation will do its best to serve the Winter Olympics successfully_Tax

You may also like

Dismantled band of jíbaros from the Los Progresos...

Black-dot traffic on Saturday on the Alto Adriatico...

One of those involved in the murder of...

Cannabis seedlings near her camper, tourist arrested –...

The best foundation cream is within reach –...

COVID-19 Cases on the Rise: The Summer Surge...

Motorcyclist runs over child and runs away, wanted...

Lottery draw is dedicated to the August festivities...

old man died in Valledupar after falling into...

Marco Polo, homo adriaticus in spite of everything...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy