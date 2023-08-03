EPST: start of work on the 2022-2023 Annual Review at Kongo-Central II in Mbanza-Ngungu

The Kongo-Central II educational province organizes, from Wednesday August 2 to Friday August 4, the work of its Annual Review 2022-2023, in Mbanza-Ngungu (Kongo-Central).

For three days, these education professionals propose to update the school map in this corner of the country.

Through exchanges, they identify, analyze in order to record the performance of their entity during the 2022-2023 financial year.

The Director of the Kongo Central II educational province, Jean Tshisekedi was delighted that the Head of State had made the education of Congolese children one of the priorities of his mandate.

Placed under the theme: “improving the quality of education through good governance and admissibility”, this forum allows them to review the major problems that plague their educational province and propose solutions.

Executives from the Kongo-Central II educational province take part in this work, including the Provincial Director, the Provincial Chief Inspector, the heads of the provincial sub-divisions as well as the teachers’ unionists.

