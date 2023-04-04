Tony Mwaba Kazadi held, this Monday, April 3, the weekly meeting with all the senior executives of the administration of his sector. This meeting comes after his reappointment as Minister of EPST in the Sama Lukonde 2 government.

From the outset, the Minister of EPST thanked the administrators who, according to him, played a leading role. This, to hoist high the standard of this ministry, which role earned him the renewal of the Sama 2 Government.

« From the bottom of my heart, I thank you for the work done and recommend that you stay on the same path.” , he said.

Continuing his speech, he underlined that thanks in particular to his collaborators that he succeeded in eradicating, however slightly, the anti-values ​​that were festering in this sub-sector.

.





Tony Mwaba talks about his initiatives

The Minister did not miss the opportunity to talk about the issue of itineraries established by him. On occasion, he suggested, every Wednesday before the start of the tours, that the authorities first go to their offices. This, to sign the daily presence at the start of service, before going down to the field.

The boss of EPST recalled the objectives they have set themselves. The objectives of rehabilitating and equipping at least one public school per educational province. This work According to him, will begin in April.

It should be noted that the meeting ended with some orientations from the Minister regarding the day of April 30 devoted to the celebration of teachers.

.

Gerome Emongo



