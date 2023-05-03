EPST: Tony Mwaba undertakes to popularize the sector strategy – Capsud.net

Tony Mwaba officially opened the Workshop on Ownership of the Education and Training Sector Strategy. This event, launched on Tuesday May 2, in Kinshasa, covers the period 2016-2025.

Speaking, the Minister of Primary, Secondary and Technical Education, called on his collaborators to take ownership of this strategy. And above all to engage in recycling to have the same understanding.

“I found that the sector strategy is totally unknown to everyone in the sub-sector. So it’s not too late to make up for it.”, he said.

The holding of this workshop is therefore justified by the Minister’s concern to make it appropriate and to make it common currency. Especially since this strategy is unknown to most agents and executives in the sub-sector. This, at both national and provincial level, which influences our education system.

.

The intervention of the Secretary General at the EPST

In turn, the Secretary General at the EPST, first of all thanked all the participants for their presence. His thanks went particularly to SPACE, for its support. She also recalled that this workshop takes place by a proposal of the Minister of EPST. This, in relation to the mastery and knowledge of this strategy by those of the education sub-sector.

She recalled that the Education and Training Sector Strategy brings together and concerns the Ministries of EPST, ESU and Social Affairs, Humanitarian Action.

.

The axes of this strategy

Christine Nepa Nepa specified that this strategy hinges on three main axes, namely: ¹the promotion of a more equitable educational system in the service of growth and employment;² The creation of the conditions for an educational system of quality;³ the establishment and improvement of transparent and effective governance of the management of the sub-sector.

Addressing the plenary, Professor Valère, for his part, thanked Professor Tony Mwaba Kazadi for his observation made on this subject.

“I would like to thank the minister, because this is the first time that a minister has asked to bring us together around this strategy.“, he rejoiced.

.

The objectives targeted by the strategy

This strategy aims to anchor the values ​​of good citizenship, morality, peace, work, solidarity and transparency, through education in management, peace and citizenship. And also, in governance practices, by improving the transparency of budgets, allocation procedures and decision-making processes, by encouraging anti-corruption initiatives and promoting the professional ethics of agents of public administration.

Finally, Professor Tony Mwaba Kazadi thanked the participants and the speakers. Before declaring the meeting closed, he specified that there will be further meetings to take ownership of this strategy in the future.





It should be noted that the Education and Training Sector Strategy 2016-2025 was adopted by the Congolese Government in 2015, and was endorsed by education partners in January 2016.

.

Emongo Gerome



