123fahrschule SE plans to carry out a capital increase against cash contributions with shareholders’ subscription rights 26.05.2023 / 18:41 CET/EST

Publication of insider information according to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News – a service of EQS Group AG.

