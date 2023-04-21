Home » EQS-Adhoc: ad pepper media International NV: Sales and EBITDA below previous year page 1
EQS-Adhoc: ad pepper media International NV: Sales and EBITDA below previous year

EQS-Adhoc: ad pepper media International NV: Sales and EBITDA below previous year

EQS-Ad hoc: ad pepper media International NV / Key word(s): Quarterly Results/Preliminary Results
ad pepper media International NV: Sales and EBITDA below previous year

21.04.2023 / 07:39 CET/EST
Publication of insider information according to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News – a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer / publisher is responsible for the content of the notification.

ad pepper media International NV: Sales and EBITDA below previous year

Nuremberg, Amsterdam, April 21, 2023

ad pepper Group, one of the leading performance marketing providers in Europe, recorded a decline in sales of 13.2 percent to EUR 5,099 thousand in the first quarter of 2023 (Q1 2022: EUR 5,871 thousand); the EBITDA decreased to kEUR -328 (Q1 2022: kEUR 33).

The ad pepper segment generated sales of EUR 531 thousand (-25.5 percent), while Webgains recorded a 12.5 percent drop in sales to EUR 2,826 thousand. At EUR 1,742 thousand, the ad agents segment also reported 9.6 percent lower sales than in the first quarter of 2022.

The segment EBITDAs developed as follows: while ad pepper with a value of EUR 1 thousand (Q1 2022: EUR 34 thousand) and the ad agents segment with an EBITDA of EUR -97 thousand (Q1 2022: EUR 250 thousand) were below the corresponding value of the previous year, Webgains generated an improved EBITDA of EUR 189 thousand compared to the previous year (Q1 2022: EUR 133 thousand).

The main reasons for the generally subdued start to the current financial year in the ad pepper and ad agents segments are lower or postponed bookings by our advertising partners. The Webgains segment, on the other hand, was able to cushion the subdued e-commerce sales in the UK home market with lower personnel costs. For the current quarter we are assuming a slight improvement, but still see group sales below the corresponding period of the previous year.

The report for the first quarter of 2023 will be published on May 26, 2023.

Key figures (unaudited) in EUR thousand:

Q1
2023 		Q1
2022
Ugly-Sales

19.593

23.215

% growth

-15,6

Sales volume

5.099

5.871

% growth

-13,2

of which ad pepper

531

714

% growth

-25,5

thereof ad agents

1.742

1.926

% growth

-9,6

of which Webgains

2.826

3.231

% growth

-12,5

EBITDA

-328

33

of which ad pepper

1

34

thereof ad agents

-97

250

of which Webgains

189

133

of which admin

-421

-384

Cash and cash equivalents*

21.297

20.480

*including securities holdings at fair value

