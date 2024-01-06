EQS-Adhoc: AFKEM AG: Announcement of the action for nullity or annulment

EQS-Ad-hoc: AFKEM AG / Key word(s): Annual General Meeting

AFKEM AG: Announcement of the action for nullity or annulment

05.01.2024 / 19:10 CET/CEST

Publication of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News – a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer/publisher is responsible for the content of the message.

Ad hoc report according to Art. 17 Market Abuse Regulation

Subject: AFKEM AG, Troisdorf: Announcement of the action for nullity or annulment

AFKEM AG / Key word(s): Annual General Meeting

Troisdorf, den 05.01.2024 –

Announcement of the filing of an action for nullity or annulment §§ 246 para. 4 sentence 1, § 249 AktG

In accordance with Section 246 Paragraph 4 Sentence 1, 249 Paragraph 1 Sentence 1 AktG, we announce:

1. A shareholder has filed an action for nullity or annulment against the resolutions passed at the general meeting of AFKEM AG on October 25, 2023 regarding the discharge of the members of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board (Item 6 – 15).

2. The lawsuit is pending before the Cologne Regional Court, 2nd Chamber for Commercial Matters, under file number 82 O 65/23.

3. The Cologne Regional Court served the lawsuit on the company on December 23, 2023.

For further information, please contact AFKEM AG, Brusselser Straße 15, 53842 Troisdorf.

Troisdorf in January 2024

AFKEM AG

The board

Christian Tietz

Ende der Insider information

05.01.2024 CET/CEST The EQS distribution services include legal reporting requirements, corporate news/financial news and press releases.

Media archive at

Language: German Company: AFKEM AG Brusselser Straße 15 53842 Troisdorf Germany Email: [email protected] Internet: www.afkem.com ISIN: DE000A1EMBS3 WKN: A1EMBS EQS News ID: 1809523

End of message EQS News Service

1809523 05.01.2024 CET/CEST

Share this: Facebook

X

