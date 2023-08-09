EQS-Adhoc: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA is proposing to the Annual General Meeting to buy back shares and cancel the acquired shares using a simplified procedure without a capital reduction. page 1

EQS-Ad-hoc: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA will propose to the Annual General Meeting that the shares be bought back and the acquired shares canceled using a simplified procedure without a capital reduction.

08.08.2023 / 17:42 CET/EST

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA proposes to the Annual General Meeting to buy back up to 6,600,000 shares up to a maximum amount of EUR 80 million and to cancel the shares acquired using a simplified procedure without a capital reduction.

Grünwald, August 8, 2023 – AURELIUS Management SE, the personally liable partner of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA (ISIN DE000A0JK2A8) (“Company”), the Shareholders’ Committee and the Supervisory Board of the Company decided today that on September 20 2023 (“General Meeting”), the repurchase of up to 6,600,000 shares in accordance with Section 71 (1) No. 6 AktG and the subsequent redemption of the shares after acquisition by the company in a simplified procedure without a capital reduction in accordance with Section 237 (1) 3 No. 3 AktG for resolution.

The share buyback is to take place either outside the stock exchange as part of one or more public purchase offers or via the stock exchange. The purchase price volume for this should total up to EUR 80 million. In the case of every public purchase offer, the company’s shareholders are entitled to corresponding tender rights, whereby one share in the company conveys a right to tender, with the exception of treasury shares held by the company. Subject to a resolution of the Annual General Meeting, the company can carry out the share buyback and redemption until December 20, 2024 and should be charged to the freely available reserves and otherwise to the charge of the balance sheet profit.

