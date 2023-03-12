Schrobenhausen – BAUER Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN DE0005168108) announces that the Chairman of the Management Board, Michael Stomberg, and the Supervisory Board of BAUER AG have mutually agreed today that Mr. Stomberg will resign from his office as a member of the Management Board with effect from the end of today and that he will resign on April 15 March 2023 leaving the company.

11.03.2023 / 16:51 CET/EST Publication of insider information according to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News – a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer / publisher is responsible for the content of the notification.

Until further notice, Mr. Stomberg’s responsibilities will be shared between the other two board members Mr. Peter Hingott, CFO, and Mr. Florian Bauer.

The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board would like to thank Mr. Stomberg for the work he has done over the past few years.

