EQS-Adhoc: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: CEO Michael Stomberg is leaving the company

EQS-Adhoc: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: CEO Michael Stomberg is leaving the company

EQS-Ad-hoc: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel
BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: CEO Michael Stomberg is leaving the company

11.03.2023 / 16:51 CET/EST
Publication of insider information according to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News – a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer / publisher is responsible for the content of the notification.

Schrobenhausen – BAUER Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN DE0005168108) announces that the Chairman of the Management Board, Michael Stomberg, and the Supervisory Board of BAUER AG have mutually agreed today that Mr. Stomberg will resign from his office as a member of the Management Board with effect from the end of today and that he will resign on April 15 March 2023 leaving the company.

Until further notice, Mr. Stomberg’s responsibilities will be shared between the other two board members Mr. Peter Hingott, CFO, and Mr. Florian Bauer.

The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board would like to thank Mr. Stomberg for the work he has done over the past few years.

Contact:
Christopher Wolf
Investor Relations
BAUER Aktiengesellschaft
BAUER-Strasse 1
86529 Schrobenhausen
Tel.: +49 8252 97-1797
Fax: +49 8252 97-2900
[email protected]
www.bauer.de

03/11/2023 CET/CEST The EQS distribution services include statutory reporting requirements, corporate news/financial news and press releases.
media archive below

Language:

Deutsch

Company:

BAUER Aktiengesellschaft

BAUER-Strasse 1

86529 Schrobenhausen

Deutschland

Telephone:

+49 (0)8252 97 1218

Fax:

+49 (0)8252 97 2900

E-Mail:

[email protected]

Internet:

www.bauer.de

ISIN:

DE0005168108

WKN:

516810

The stock exchange:

Regulated market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Open market in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

EQS News ID:

1580251

end of message

EQS News-Service

1580251 11.03.2023 CET/CEST

