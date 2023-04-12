12.04.2023 / 13:05 CET/EST Publication of insider information according to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News – a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer / publisher is responsible for the content of the notification.

Hamburg, April 12, 2023 – According to provisional figures, the turnover of the Bijou Brigitte Group in the first three months of the current year was EUR 64.9 million and thus EUR 15.1 million above the turnover of the corresponding quarter in the previous year ( Q1 2022: EUR 49.8 million). With an increase in sales of 30.3% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, the positive sales development of the past year has continued.

The consolidated financial statements and the annual financial statements of Bijou Brigitte Modest Accessoires AG for the 2022 financial year will be published in April 2023. The Annual General Meeting is scheduled for June 20, 2023.

Contact person for queries:

Evelyn Elsholz

Investor Relations / Business Press

Tel.: +49 (0) 40 / 606 09 – 3250

E-Mail: [email protected]

[email protected]

