EQS-Adhoc: Bijou Brigitte Modest Accessoires AG: Q1 figures 2023: Bijou Brigitte reports group sales of EUR 64.9 million

EQS-Adhoc: Bijou Brigitte Modest Accessoires AG: Q1 figures 2023: Bijou Brigitte reports group sales of EUR 64.9 million

EQS-Ad-hoc: Bijou Brigitte fashionable accessories AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Development of Sales
Bijou Brigitte Modest Accessoires AG: Q1 figures 2023: Bijou Brigitte reports group sales of EUR 64.9 million

12.04.2023 / 13:05 CET/EST
Publication of insider information according to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News – a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer / publisher is responsible for the content of the notification.

Q1 figures 2023: Bijou Brigitte reports group sales of EUR 64.9 million

Hamburg, April 12, 2023 – According to provisional figures, the turnover of the Bijou Brigitte Group in the first three months of the current year was EUR 64.9 million and thus EUR 15.1 million above the turnover of the corresponding quarter in the previous year ( Q1 2022: EUR 49.8 million). With an increase in sales of 30.3% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, the positive sales development of the past year has continued.

The consolidated financial statements and the annual financial statements of Bijou Brigitte Modest Accessoires AG for the 2022 financial year will be published in April 2023. The Annual General Meeting is scheduled for June 20, 2023.

Contact person for queries:

Evelyn Elsholz

Investor Relations / Business Press

Tel.: +49 (0) 40 / 606 09 – 3250

E-Mail: [email protected]

[email protected]

Ende der Insider information

04/12/2023 CET/CEST The EQS distribution services include statutory reporting requirements, corporate news/financial news and press releases.
media archive below

Language:

Deutsch

Company:

Modische Brigitte Jewel Accessories AG

Poppenbütteler Bogen 1

22399 Hamburg

Deutschland

Telephone:

+49 (0)40 60609-0

Fax:

+49 (0)40 6026409

E-Mail:

[email protected]

Internet:

www.group.bijou-brigitte.com

ISIN:

DE0005229504

WKN:

522950

The stock exchange:

Regulated market in Frankfurt (General Standard), Hamburg; Open market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

EQS News ID:

1605939

end of message

EQS News-Service

1605939 12.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1605939&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

