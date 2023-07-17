EQS-Adhoc: Blue Cap AG decides for the first time to increase capital in kind from authorized capital by means of a scrip dividend; Acceptance rate of the scrip dividend totaling 70% of the share capital

EQS-Ad-hoc: Blue Cap AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Dividend

Blue Cap AG decides for the first time to increase capital in kind from authorized capital by means of a scrip dividend; Acceptance rate of the scrip dividend totaling 70% of the share capital

Munich, July 17, 2023 – The Management Board of Blue Cap AG decided today, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to increase the share capital of the company in the amount of EUR 4,396,290.00 by EUR 89,993.00 by partially utilizing the Authorized Capital 2021/I of 89,993 new no-par value bearer shares, each with a proportionate amount of the share capital of EUR 1.00, against contribution in kind. The subject of the contribution in kind as part of the capital increase with subscription rights are claims to pro-rata dividends for the 2022 financial year.

With the dividend for the 2022 financial year of EUR 0.90 per share, there was for the first time the option of paying the dividend either exclusively in cash (EUR 0.90 per share) or partly in cash (EUR 0.26 per share) and partly in cash in the form of new shares in the company against the contribution of pro rata dividend entitlements (EUR 0.64 per share). Shareholders with a total of 70% of the share capital have opted for the Scrip Dividend. Dividend entitlements totaling EUR 1,969,766.78 will thus be exchanged for new shares in Blue Cap AG.

With the entry of the implementation of the capital increase in the commercial register, the company’s share capital increases to EUR 4,486,283.00. The new shares are to be included in over-the-counter trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Scale) and the Munich Stock Exchange (m:access).

About Blue Cap AG

Blue Cap AG is a listed investment company founded in 2006 and based in Munich. The company invests in medium-sized companies in the B2B sector and supports them in their entrepreneurial development. The holdings are headquartered in the DACH region, generally generate sales of between EUR 30 and 80 million and have an intact core business. The Blue Cap usually holds majority shares in eight companies from the adhesive and coating technology, plastics technology, production technology, medical technology and business services sectors. The companies of the Blue Cap Group develop independently and each pursue their own growth strategy. The group currently employs around 1,200 people in Germany and other European countries. Blue Cap AG is listed on the open market (Scale, Frankfurt and m:access, Munich; ISIN: DE000A0JM2M1; ticker symbol: B7E). www.blue-cap.de

Contact:

Blue Cap AG

Lisa Marie Schraml

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Tel. +49 89 288909-24

[email protected]

