EQS-Adhoc: CANCOM SE: Conclusion of the contribution and execution agreement for the acquisition of KBC Beteiligungs GmbH; Update of the forecast for the financial year 2023 in the course of the consolidation page 1

25.05.2023 / 12:07 CET/EST
CANCOM SE: Conclusion of the contribution and execution agreement for the acquisition of KBC Beteiligungs GmbH; Update of the forecast for the financial year 2023 in the course of the consolidation
Munich, April 25, 2023 – With today’s conclusion of the contribution agreement and the execution agreement with the shareholders of KBC Beteiligungs GmbH, CANCOM SE has successfully completed the key step in the takeover of KBC Beteiligungs GmbH (see ad hoc announcement of April 24, 2023 on the conclusion of the agreement on the Acquisition of KBC Beteiligungs GmbH). The Management Board now assumes that the date of initial consolidation of KBC Beteiligungs GmbH will be 1 June 2023. As part of the consolidation of the KBC investment group, the Executive Board of CANCOM SE now expects the development of the CANCOM group to deviate from the forecast last confirmed in the interim report for the first quarter and is updating the forecast for the CANCOM group for the 2023 financial year accordingly The Management Board is now forecasting the following development for the CANCOM Group in the current financial year:
|CANCOM Group
|Updated forecast 2023
Sales volume
€1,630 to €1,700 million
gross profit
€580 to €610 million
EBITDA
€131 to €141 million
EBITA
€80 to €90 million