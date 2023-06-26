EQS-Adhoc: CEWE decides to buy back own company shares

EQS-Ad-hoc: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Share Buyback
CEWE decides to buy back own company shares
26-Jun-2023 / 11:16 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News – a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
CEWE decides to buy back own company shares
Oldenburg, June 26, 2023. The Board of Management of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901) today resolved to buy back up to 250,000 own shares with a volume of up to 20
million euros via the stock exchange in the period from June 28, 2023 to May 30, 2024. Based on current stock market prices, this corresponds to around 3.3 percent of the company’s share capital.
The buy-back is based on the authorization given by the Annual General Meeting on June 15, 2022 to acquire treasury shares representing a total of up to 10 percent of the capital stock. The
treasury shares acquired in this way are to be used for the purposes permitted under the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on June 15, 2022.
Further details will be provided by CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA before and during the program.
Notifying person: Axel Weber
Head of Investor Relations
CEWE Foundation & Co. KGaA
email: [email protected]
End of Inside Information
26-Jun-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language:
English
Company:
CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
Meerweg 30-32
26133 Oldenburg
Germany
Phone:
+49 (0)441 40 4-1
Fax:
+49 (0)441 40 4-42 1
E-mail:
Internet:
www.cewe.de
ISIN:
DE0005403901
WKN:
540390
Indices:
SDAX
Listed:
Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID:
1665335
End of Announcement
EQS News Service
1665335 26-Jun-2023 CET/CEST