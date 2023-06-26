Home » EQS-Adhoc: CEWE decides to buy back own company shares
EQS-Ad-hoc: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Share Buyback
CEWE decides to buy back own company shares

26-Jun-2023 / 11:16 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News – a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CEWE decides to buy back own company shares

Oldenburg, June 26, 2023. The Board of Management of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901) today resolved to buy back up to 250,000 own shares with a volume of up to 20
million euros via the stock exchange in the period from June 28, 2023 to May 30, 2024. Based on current stock market prices, this corresponds to around 3.3 percent of the company’s share capital.
The buy-back is based on the authorization given by the Annual General Meeting on June 15, 2022 to acquire treasury shares representing a total of up to 10 percent of the capital stock. The
treasury shares acquired in this way are to be used for the purposes permitted under the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on June 15, 2022.

Further details will be provided by CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA before and during the program.

Notifying person: Axel Weber

Head of Investor Relations
CEWE Foundation & Co. KGaA

email: [email protected]

End of Inside Information

26-Jun-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

See also  The organizers of the Festivalon speak: "We recognize that there were failures"

Language:

English

Company:

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA

Meerweg 30-32

26133 Oldenburg

Germany

Phone:

+49 (0)441 40 4-1

Fax:

+49 (0)441 40 4-42 1

E-mail:

[email protected]

Internet:

www.cewe.de

ISIN:

DE0005403901

WKN:

540390

Indices:

SDAX

Listed:

Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

EQS News ID:

1665335

End of Announcement

EQS News Service

1665335 26-Jun-2023 CET/CEST

