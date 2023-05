EQS-Ad-hoc: Metalcorp Group SA / Key word(s): Contract/Sale

Correction of publication of 05/17/2023, 16:20 CET/CEST – Metalcorp Group signs agreement to sell BAGR Non-Ferrous Group GmbH 17.05.2023 / 18:20 CET/CEST

Correction of insider information according to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News – a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer / publisher is responsible for the content of the notification.