EQS-Adhoc: Covestro AG decides to enter into open-ended discussions with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company

EQS-Ad-hoc: Covestro AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Covestro AG decides to enter into open-ended discussions with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company

08.09.2023 / 19:29 CET/CEST
Publication of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News – a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer/publisher is responsible for the content of the message.

The Executive Board of Covestro AG decided today to begin open-ended discussions with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company in view of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company’s expressed interest in Covestro. Whether, in what form and under what conditions an agreement will be reached between the discussion partners is an open question and will depend on the course of the upcoming discussions. In the discussions, Covestro’s Executive Board will particularly focus on securing the further implementation of its future- and sustainability-oriented strategy, including corresponding regulations on corporate governance. In addition to agreement on the commercial and legal transaction parameters, an agreement would also require the approval of the respective committees of the companies and approval by the responsible authorities.

