EQS-Adhoc: Covestro AG decides to enter into open-ended discussions with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company

Covestro AG decides to enter into open-ended discussions with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company

08.09.2023 / 19:29 CET/CEST

The Executive Board of Covestro AG decided today to begin open-ended discussions with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company in view of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company’s expressed interest in Covestro. Whether, in what form and under what conditions an agreement will be reached between the discussion partners is an open question and will depend on the course of the upcoming discussions. In the discussions, Covestro’s Executive Board will particularly focus on securing the further implementation of its future- and sustainability-oriented strategy, including corresponding regulations on corporate governance. In addition to agreement on the commercial and legal transaction parameters, an agreement would also require the approval of the respective committees of the companies and approval by the responsible authorities.

