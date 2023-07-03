EQS-Adhoc: DEMIRE adjusts forecast after investor withdraws from purchase of LogPark in Leipzig

EQS-Ad-hoc: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Disposal

DEMIRE adjusts forecast after investor withdraws from purchase of LogPark in Leipzig

Langen, July 3, 2023. DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) (“DEMIRE” or “Company”) has been informed by the buyer of the LogPark logistics property in Leipzig for around EUR 121 million (“Property”) that he withdraws from the purchase contract and intends not to complete the transaction.

DEMIRE considers the withdrawal from the purchase contract to be unfounded and will therefore examine legal action against it. However, the company currently does not assume that the transaction can be completed in 2023. As a result, the company is expected to generate rental income from the property throughout the 2023 financial year.

Against this background, the Management Board of the company decided today to adjust the forecast for the 2023 financial year. Taking into account the additional rental income from the property for the second half of 2023, the Management Board now expects rental income of EUR 74.5 million to EUR 76.5 million (previously EUR 71 million to EUR 73 million) and funds from operations for 2023 I (FFO I after taxes, before minorities) of EUR 33m to EUR 35m (previously EUR 30m to EUR 32m).

