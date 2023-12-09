EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Consumer REIT-AG concludes repayment and security agreement with Obotritia Capital KGaA for outstanding loan receivables

EQS-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Wirtschaft REIT-AG / Key word(s): Agreement

Deutsche Consumer REIT-AG concludes repayment and security agreement with Obotritia Capital KGaA for outstanding loan receivables

09.12.2023

Potsdam, December 9th, 2023 – The board of directors of Deutsche Consumer REIT-AG (“DKR”) (ISIN DE000A14KRD3) today concluded an agreement with Obotritia Capital KGaA (“OboCap”) by notarization, which requires the repayment of the loan claim in the amount of of currently around EUR 63 million.

In it, the DKR grants OboCap a deferral of the loan claim until June 30, 2025 at the latest. The loan should be repaid promptly, but at the latest by this date. Until the claim is settled, DKR will receive interest on the outstanding claim at the statutory default interest rate.

As part of the agreement, DKR was granted security for the loan claim.

