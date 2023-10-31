EQS-Adhoc: fox e-mobility AG: Update in connection with the investment from Yangji Investment Partners LLC

EQS-Ad-hoc: fox e-mobility AG / Key word(s): Financing

fox e-mobility AG: Update in connection with the investment from Yangji Investment Partners LLC

30.10.2023 / 19:15 CET/CEST

Publication of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News – a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer/publisher is responsible for the content of the message.

fox e-mobility AG: Update in connection with the investment from Yangji Investment Partners LLC

Munich, October 30, 2023. Yangji Investment Co.,Ltd/Yangji Investment Partners LLC (Yangji) announced in writing today that due to unforeseeable delays in Korea for foreign investments, the short-term deadline for executing the transaction at the meeting in Frankfurt will not be met could. Yangji apologizes for that. In the document signed by the directors of Yangji (Richard Kang as CEO of both companies and Kristof Olesch as director of Yangji Investment Partners LLC), Yangji irrevocably declares that the transfer of the first partial payment of 1 million euros will take place on November 3, 2023 and on November 16, 2023 the second partial payment of 1 million euros (all payments from Yangji Investment Co Ltd via Yangji Investment Partners LLC to fox e-mobility AG). It is also confirmed that the additional 8 million euros will be invested in a payment plan agreed with fox e-mobility AG.

Contact:

ir@fox-em.com

Ende der Insider information

October 30, 2023 CET/CEST The EQS distribution services include legal reporting requirements, corporate news/financial news and press releases.

Media archive at

Language: German Company: fox e-mobility AG Herzogspitalstraße 24 80331 Munich Germany Internet: www.fox-em.com ISIN: DE000A2NB551 WKN: A2NB55 Exchanges: Free trade in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg EQS News ID: 1760867

End of message EQS News Service

1760867 30.10.2023 CET/CEST

Share this: Facebook

X

