EQS-Adhoc: Heidelberg Pharma sells minority stake in Emergence Therapeutics Page 1

EQS-Ad-hoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Heidelberg Pharma sells minority stake in Emergence Therapeutics

29.06.2023 / 09:45 CET/EST
Publication of insider information according to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News – a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer / publisher is responsible for the content of the notification.

Ad-hoc notification – publication of insider information according to Art. 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Heidelberg Pharma sells minority stake in Emergence Therapeutics

US pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly and Company acquires all shares in ADC developer Emergence Therapeutics Heidelberg Pharma is one of the founding investors and will receive around USD 7 million after closing. Further inflows of up to USD 5 million are dependent on hedging commitments and other longer-term milestones possible

Ladenburg, June 29, 2023 – Heidelberg Pharma AG (FSE: HPHA) announced today that Eli Lilly and Company has acquired the shares in Emergence Therapeutics AG, Duisburg, Germany, (Emergence), held by its subsidiary Heidelberg Pharma Research GmbH , including those resulting from the conversion of Emergence’s convertible notes, as part of Eli Lilly and Company’s acquisition of all existing shares of Emergence.

As a result of the transaction, Heidelberg Pharma expects a cash inflow of around USD 7 million in 2023. Inflows of up to an additional USD 5 million are possible depending on the fulfillment of guarantees and the achievement of clinical and regulatory milestones.

Ende der Insider information

Information and explanations of the issuer to this communication:

About Heidelberg Pharma

Heidelberg Pharma specializes in oncological indications and is the first company to use and develop the active ingredient Amanitin for use in cancer therapies. For this, the company uses its innovative ATAC technology and uses the biological mechanism of action of the toxin as a new therapeutic principle. This proprietary technology platform is used for the development of proprietary therapeutic antibody-drug conjugates as well as in collaborations with external partners. The lead product candidate, HDP-101, is a BCMA ATAC in clinical development for the indication of multiple myeloma. Further ATAC candidates are being developed against different target molecules such as CD37, PSMA or GCC in the indications non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer or gastrointestinal tumors such as colon cancer.

