EQS-Adhoc: Intershop Communications AG: Publication of preliminary half-year figures and adjustment of the forecast for the financial year 2023

Jena, 14 July 2023 – Intershop Communications AG (ISIN: DE000A254211) publishes preliminary half-year figures ahead of schedule and adjusts its annual forecast for 2023 as a result of its

performance in the first half of 2023 and its updated plans and budgets for the second half of the year.

Based on preliminary figures, Intershop generated revenues of EUR 19.4 million in the first half of 2023 (previous year: EUR 18.5 million), an increase of 5% on the same period of the

previous year. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to EUR -0.8 million in the first six months of 2023 (previous year: EUR -0.5 million). Incoming cloud orders declined by

32% to EUR 9.7 million (previous year: EUR 14.3 million). Net new ARR decreased to EUR 0.7 million (previous year: EUR 2.3 million).

Intershop now projects moderate revenue growth and a negative operating result (EBIT) improved compared to the previous year (previous year: -2.9 million euros) for the full year 2023. Previously,

the company expected an increase in revenues of more than 10% and a balanced operating result. Intershop now expects incoming cloud orders in 2023 to be between EUR 24.0 million and EUR 26.0

million (previous year: EUR 25.9 million). Net new ARR is expected to be between EUR 1.5 million and EUR 2.5 million (previous year: EUR 3.2 million). Previously, an increase of more than 10% was

forecast for both indicators.

The main reason for this adjustment is the noticeable increase in the reluctance of potential customers to invest as a result of the uncertain overall economic situation, which is increasingly

affecting not only the B2C segment but also the B2B target group.

The final figures and the interim report for the first six months of 2023 will be published as planned on 26 July 2023.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Mercedes Celine Zaremba

T: +49-3641-50-1000

[email protected]

