EQS-Ad-hoc: Klöckner & Co SE / Key word(s): Offer

Klöckner & Co SE: Voluntary public takeover offer by Swoctem GmbH for Klöckner & Co SE

13-March-2023 / 16:05 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News – a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SWOCTEM GmbH has notified the Management Board of Klöckner & Co SE of its decision to make a voluntary public takeover offer for the whole issued share capital of Klöckner & Co SE.

