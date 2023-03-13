Home News EQS-Adhoc: Klöckner & Co SE: Voluntary public takeover offer by Swoctem GmbH for Klöckner & Co SE
News

EQS-Adhoc: Klöckner & Co SE: Voluntary public takeover offer by Swoctem GmbH for Klöckner & Co SE

by admin
EQS-Adhoc: Klöckner & Co SE: Voluntary public takeover offer by Swoctem GmbH for Klöckner & Co SE

EQS-Ad-hoc: Klöckner & Co SE / Key word(s): Offer
Klöckner & Co SE: Voluntary public takeover offer by Swoctem GmbH for Klöckner & Co SE

13-March-2023 / 16:05 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News – a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SWOCTEM GmbH has notified the Management Board of Klöckner & Co SE of its decision to make a voluntary public takeover offer for the whole issued share capital of Klöckner & Co SE.

13-March-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

See also  Pa, Brunetta: training plan for 3.2 million employees is underway

You may also like

hypnosis alcohol | dr phil. Elmar Basse |...

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank did not...

“Composers are not important”: Iván Ovalle’s harsh message...

Li Qiang: China’s new prime minister’s “first show”...

Reports of further massacre of civilians in Myanmar

We reject the occupation policies in Jerusalem –...

Installing more than 48 modern internal surveillance cameras...

Vox Populi, art is the voice of the...

Conveying the temperature of people’s livelihood, highlighting openness...

Tübingen resistance fighters during the Nazi era

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy